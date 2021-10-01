Police search for driver in hit-and-run

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for the driver of an abandoned SUV they believe hit a utility pole and drove through a cornfield in Wilmot Township.

Officers were called to Erbs Road and Sandhills Road just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

They found a grey Ford SUV with severe damage to its sides and undercarriage.

Police are hoping the public can help them find the driver.

They're asking anyone who saw a grey Ford SUV in the area, or found damage in their cornfield, to contact them.