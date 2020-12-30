Delta police say they are looking for the owner or occupant of a white cargo van as they search for answers following a thrift store fire in Ladner.

On Dec. 27, police and fire crews attended a dumpster fire behind a thrift store on Delta Street near 48 Avenue in Ladner. The fire damaged the thrift store and police called the incident suspicious.

“Investigators believe the occupants may have come into contact with, or saw suspicious activity at the time of the fire,” reads the Dec. 30 statement.

The vehicle, an older white cargo van with black writing on the rear driver’s side panel, was seen in the area behind the thrift store around 9:30 p.m. the night of the fire.

The rear wall and roof of the building were damaged in the fire and nearby units suffered smoke damage.

Delta Police Department says that the owner or driver of the vehicle, or anyone who might be able to identify the owner or driver, should contact Const. Mike Clark at 604-946-4411, ext. 3554.

“We believe you may have important information that could help the police,” reads the statement.