Police search for driver that struck a youth crossing Sherwood Park's Broadmoor Boulevard

RCMP are seeking the driver of a truck that hit a youth while crossing at a Sherwood Park intersection last week.

According to Mounties, on Jan. 16, police were contacted by a witness that saw a youth hit by a truck when crossing Broadmoor Boulevard and Strathcona Drive.

Surveillance footage at around 8:15 a.m. shows a white 2011 to 2016 Ford Super Duty truck colliding with the youth, police add.

"The male driver did speak to the youth prior to leaving the scene," Mounties said in a statement Thursday.

Police later identified the victim and confirmed they were not injured. Investigators are now hoping to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.