Police search for man after sexual assault Sunday in Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine.
Police said in a media release the man grabbed the 33-year-old woman around 3 p.m. on a path in the ravine near 95 Street and 86 Avenue and assaulted her.
She escaped to a parking lot at 95A Street and 82 Avenue, about one kilometre away.
The assailant is described as a white man, 50 years old, standing five-foot-10 with a medium build and white hair with dark streaks on the side. He was wearing a black zippered puffer jacket, light blue jeans and black-and-white running shoes.
Police are asking anyone with video footage taken close to the time of the assault to contact investigators at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
