Police search for man who allegedly grabbed 10-year-old in Halifax

The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly approached a girl Friday afternoon while she walked home from school.

Police were advised that between 3:05 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., a 10-year-old girl was walking home from school on Rosedale Avenue in Halifax, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

A white man grabbed her, police say, and tried to drag her. The girl managed to get away and went to a nearby house to ask for help.

The suspect was last seen running up Rosedale Avenue towards Willett Street, police say.

The man is described as:

five-foot-10 inches tall

late 20s

wearing all black (black high neck t-shirt, black hoodie, black sweatpants, black toque with grey stitching, black sport shoes)

brown hair hanging out from under the toque

having a flower tattoo under his jawline on the left side of his neck

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact crime stoppers.

