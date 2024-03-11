iHeartRadio

Police search for man who allegedly grabbed 10-year-old in Halifax


A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly approached a girl Friday afternoon while she walked home from school.

Police were advised that between 3:05 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., a 10-year-old girl was walking home from school on Rosedale Avenue in Halifax, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

A white man grabbed her, police say, and tried to drag her. The girl managed to get away and went to a nearby house to ask for help.

The suspect was last seen running up Rosedale Avenue towards Willett Street, police say.

The man is described as:

  • five-foot-10 inches tall
  • late 20s
  • wearing all black (black high neck t-shirt, black hoodie, black sweatpants, black toque with grey stitching, black sport shoes)
  • brown hair hanging out from under the toque
  • having a flower tattoo under his jawline on the left side of his neck

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact crime stoppers.

