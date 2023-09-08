Police search for man who allegedly struck 2 women on a TTC bus

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly hit two women on the head while onboard a bus last month.

Police said they were called to TTC’s Wilson Subway Station for a report of an assault that happened on Aug. 18, at around 8:10 p.m.

The suspect and two women were passengers on a bus.

Police said the suspect approached the women and struck them both in the head.

No details about the victims’ injuries were provided.

In a release issued Friday evening, police shared a photograph of the suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

He is described by police as an approximately 40-year-old man with a medium build, shoulder length black hair and a goatee. The suspect was seen wearing a fluorescent green t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).