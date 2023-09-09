Police search for man who allegedly threatened woman with knife, choked her in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and choked her.
In a release issued Saturday, police said the incident happened early morning on July 6, shortly after 3:30 a.m., in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue.
A man allegedly got into a fight with a woman where he pinned her down and started hitting her in the face after threatening her with a knife.
Police said when she tried to fight back, the accused grabbed her neck and started to choke her. No details about the victim's injuries were provided by police.
The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Mason Groskopf of no fixed address, police said, and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Groskopf is described by police as having a slim build and short red hair with a possibly short beard.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
