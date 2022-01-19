Police search for man who missed Calgary drug treatment court date

Police are asking for help from the public to locate a man who missed a Calgary drug treatment court appearance as officers are now concerned for his safety.

The Calgary drug treatment court diverts accused people facing charges driven by drug addiction and "integrates justice, health and treatment services and empowers them to restore their lives and to become productive members of the community," read a release.

Jay Douglass Ross Curry, 28, is described as being 172 centimetres (5'8") tall and weighing 63 kilograms (140 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Calgary, we need your help to ensure Jay follows through on his promise to the courts for the sake of his own bright future," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.