Police search for man who randomly stabbed a 16-year-old girl
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they believe stabbed a 16-year-old girl in northeast Edmonton last month.
On Sept. 6, EPS says officers responded to a stabbing near Dickinsfield Mall, in the area of 94 Street and 144 Avenue, around 5:20 p.m.
They located the girl who had been stabbed and witnesses who provided first-aid to the teen.
She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the girl has since been released from hospital and continues to recover.
“Investigators have since determined that the female was attacked by an unknown male, and the two did not have any interaction leading up to the stabbing,” EPS said in a statement.
Photos of the suspect, taken from surveillance cameras in the area at the time of the incident, were released by police to help identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
New crew docks at China's first permanent space stationThree astronauts entered China's space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft.
-
Islamic State claims mosque bombing in south AfghanistanThe Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more.
-
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in tank at Iqaluit's water treatment plantThe City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
-
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains groundSaturday at 7p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
-
Significant rainfall expected Saturday across southwestern OntarioAfter a day that saw tornado, squall and wind warnings -- rain is expected to persist through Saturday afternoon, bringing the potential for flooding.
-
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: BlairPublic Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
-
-
Record rainfall expected in OttawaA rainy day is in store in Ottawa with up to 40 mm of rain in the forecast, which would smash the previous record for this date.
-
Man dead after overnight shooting in TorontoA man is dead following an overnight shooting in North York.