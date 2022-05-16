Police search for man who sexually assaulted a youth near Johnny Bright School
Police officers are looking for help identifying a 40-year-old man who sexually assaulted a girl on Sunday near a southwest Edmonton school.
According to police, around 2:50 p.m., a girl was longboarding in the treed area close to Johnny Bright School when an unknown man chased her, attacked and assaulted her. The girl freed herself, fled and called police.
Police describe the man as a Southeast Asian, believed to be around 6 feet tall (1.8 metres), with an average build, black curly hair, a black curly beard, and has a deep, raspy voice and an accent.
At the time of the incident, officers say the man may have sustained injuries to his face, was dressed in black pants and a black hoodie and wore a blue/white medical mask.
Anyone who lives in the area is asked to review their dashcam or CCTV footage or has information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
