Police search for missing 13-year old, last seen in Kitchener

Ava was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Margaret Avenue and Louisa Street area of Kitchener.

Ava is described as 5ft tall, 140 lbs., blonde curly hair, wearing black rimmed glasses, a Motorhead T-shirt, blue capri pants and light blue socks.

In a tweet posted before 2 p.m., WRPS confirmed they are still looking for Ava. In the updated tweet, police said she was last seen in the Mount Hope area in Kitchener.

Police said they are concerned for her and are canvassing the area where she was last seen.

“We are hoping that members of the public can review any potential doorbell footage, or video that they may have and contact the police,” said WRPS in an email to CTV News.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

