Police search for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen earlier this week.

Police say Inuka Gunathilaka was last seen Wednesday morning in the Fort Richmond area of the city. Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as being about six feet tall with a medium build and shot black hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue sweater and dark blue jeans with black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250.