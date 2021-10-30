Police search for missing 15-year-old in Guelph

Police continue to search for 15-year-old Ashley Reeds who was reported missing Thursday afternoon in Guelph.

Reeds was last seen at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute on Paisley Street.

Police say the teen was wearing:

White hoodie

Jeans

Pink running shoes

Navy backpack

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.

