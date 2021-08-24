Police search for missing Calgary teen last seen at Westbrook LRT station
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Calgary police are asking for help to find a missing teen who was last seen more than a week ago at the Westbrook LRT station.
Gemini-Miran Wakelin, 18, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Six days later, on Aug. 21, Wakelin's family reported her missing to police. Investigators say they are concerned for her welfare.
Wakelin is described as:
- White;
- Being 167 centimetres (5'6") tall;
- Being 49 kilograms (110 pounds), and;
- Having brown eyes and dirty-blonde hair.
She was wearing three-quarter-length pink tights or leggings, and a fluffy blue sweater when she went missing.
Anyone who has seen Wakelin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Calgary Police Service Missing Persons Tip Line at 403-428-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
