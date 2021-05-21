Police search for missing Edmonton man

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who hasn't been seen since May 17.

Fareed Widjani, 45, left his home near the area of 154 Avenue and 45 Street and did not return, police said. He is believed to be driving a 2008 grey Pontiac Wave with the Alberta license plate CGH 2739.

They called his disappearance out of character, and said he has a medical condition requiring medication. Widjani is known to frequent northeast and downtown Edmonton. There are no indications to suggest foul play at this time.

Widjani is described as 5’6 with a slim build, black hair that is balding, and a beard. He has a missing tooth.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a blue shirt. He also wears glasses, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.