Police search for missing Midland, Ont. woman

Police want the public to know the missing Midland woman has been found safely.

Provincial police say 39-year-old woman was last seen in the King St. and Dominion Ave. area in Midland at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Her friends had called police on Thursday to report her missing to the Ontario Provincial Police.

She was described as having long brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a long black coat.

