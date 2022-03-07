Police search for missing Nanaimo girl, 15
Mounties are searching for a 15-year-old girl from Nanaimo, B.C., who was reported missing on Friday.
Police say Ava Brown was last seen late Friday afternoon, walking into the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal in West Vancouver.
Police believe Brown took the ferry to Nanaimo and may have left the passenger area with an unknown person.
Police said Monday that an extensive search and review of surveillance video from Nanaimo's Departure Bay turned up nothing.
"Given Brown’s age, her family and caregivers are extremely worried for her safety and well-being," Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement.
Brown is described as white, standing 5' 6" tall and weighing 115 pounds.
She has black hair with auburn roots and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige hoodie and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She was wearing her hair tied up in a bun Friday, police said.
Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
