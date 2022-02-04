Police search for missing Nova Scotia man in Annapolis Valley

Police in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley are searching for a 61-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Annapolis District RCMP say Mark Sherman last spoke with his family on Tuesday in Middleton, N.S.

Sherman is described as white, five-foot-eight inches tall, and 230 pounds. He has thin brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they don’t know what Sherman was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but he speaks with a British accent.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark Sherman is asked to contact Annapolis District RCMP at 902-825-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).