Police search for missing swimming in Lake Erie

Chatham-Kent OPP and Fire and searching the waters of Lake Erie after a 25 year old had fallen off an inflatable raft and failed to re-surface.

Officers responded to Rondeau Provincial Park at 1:40 pm Saturday.

The search for the man continues Sunday with the OPP along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton (JRCC), Canadian Coast Guard, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Marine Unit and members of the Rondeau Provincial Park.

More to come.