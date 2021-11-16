Extensive search for missing woman in Wahta First Nation underway
Police are conducting an extensive ground and air search for a missing woman in Wahta First Nation.
According to the OPP, Diana Kasper hasn't been seen since Fri., Nov. 12.
The 49-year-old Washago woman is five feet six inches tall, with straight blonde shoulder-length hair. She weighs roughly 160 lbs and has fair skin with scars on her left cheek and jawline.
Police say Kasper has a Chinese symbol tattoo on the back of her neck and music notes above one ankle.
The Bracebridge OPP detachment says its aviation unit began a search of the area on Monday with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team and K9 unit.
Police are continuing their search on Tuesday and ask anyone with information to contact them.
