Police search for missing woman near Brantford
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman near Brantford.
Police say Candace Elizabeth Rose was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Colborne Street East in Brant County.
Rose is described as 5'7'' tall, 130 lbs, athletic build with blue eyes and blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing:
- White hooded coat
- Green army coat underneath
- Blue jeans
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
MISSING PERSON last seen in @BrantCommunity. Please contact #BrantOPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information. ^cv pic.twitter.com/fBP8OF8zmR— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 11, 2021
