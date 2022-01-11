Police search for person of interest, man taken to hospital after stabbing in Moncton: RCMP

RCMP in Moncton, N.B. are searching for a person of interest following a stabbing in the city on Monday.

Just before 5 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Go Motel located at 1650 Main Street.

Police say a 40-year-old man was transported to hospital with stab wounds.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, police have identified a person of interest and are seeking the public's help to locate him," reads a release from RCMP.

Police describe the person of interest as a man with a thick French accent, who is approximately five-foot-five inches tall, with a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with yellow and green stripes.

Police believe the person of interest left the scene on foot with an injury to one of his hands.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 4 a.m., and 6 a.m., or who saw the individual since, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).