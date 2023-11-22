iHeartRadio

Police search for robbers of northwest cannabis store


A sign on Dank Cannabis says the business will be closed on Wednesday after thieve broke in just after midnight and made off with cash and an employee's car.

Calgary police are looking for three people who robbed a northwest cannabis store just after midnight.

Early Wednesday, police say three men broke into Dank Cannabis, located in the 3400 block of Third Avenue N.W.

Officials told CTV News the group stole money from the cash register then took an employee's vehicle.

Police say a witness reported seeing a gun.

No one was injured.

