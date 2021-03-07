The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a missing person alert for Sarah Roberts, the sister of Halifax-Needham MLA Lisa Roberts.

Police say the 49-year-old was last seen in Wolfville, N.S. at 10 a.m. on Friday.

NDP MLA Lisa Roberts expressed her concern, alerting her Twitter followers about her sister's disappearance, and sharing some details.

This is my sister who is missing. It’s urgent that we find her car - a brown Toyota Prius - that’s likely at some trailhead (formal or informal) in the #AnnapolisValley. She left #Wolfville at 10 am Friday intending to be back for a 5pm shift at l’Arche Homefires. https://t.co/DjDueqIZiX

She’s described as 5 foot 7 with dirty blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a winter hat, blue jacket (which is the liner of a winter coat), pants, and Columbia hiking boots.

It’s a gorgeous day in #NovaScotia and I expect many people are enjoying and not on social media. Please consider texting a few contacts in the #AnnapolisValley to ask them to report any sightings of a brown Toyota Prius to @RCMPNS Thank you. https://t.co/vGnAenq8Cz

The RCMP adds she is known to hike and snowshoe, and says she drives a 2015 Toyota Prius with Nova Scotia plate GHT 324.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.



