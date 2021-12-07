Police search for Sudbury area suspect who hitchhiked home after driving stolen truck into a ditch

Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury are searching for a suspect who stole a truck, drove it into a ditch and then hitchhiked home.

Police were called at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday regarding a motor vehicle in the ditch, about three kilometre south of Half Way Lake Provincial Park on Highway 144, in Usler Township, in the District of Sudbury.

"The 2017 silver Dodge Ram was southbound on the highway, before driving into the ditch," police said in a news release.

"The driver had exited the vehicle and began hitchhiking south on Highway 144, and was shortly picked up by another motorist."

It turns out the truck was stolen Nov. 28 from Greater Sudbury.

The suspect in the case is described as Caucasian male in his 40s, was wearing all black and was carrying two bags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.