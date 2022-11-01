Police search for suspect after $11K in cash stolen from Oak Bay business

Police are investigating after approximately $11,000 in cash was stolen from a business in Oak Bay, B.C.

The cash was taken from a staff-only area of a business on Oak Bay Avenue around 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, the Oak Bay Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators have released a pair of surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft.

Police say the man, who is not an employee, entered the business and headed straight for the room where the money was taken.

Police are looking for a bald, white man between 40 and 45 years old. He was wearing a dark Olympic View Golf hat, a black jacket and blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.