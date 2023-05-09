Police search for suspect after break-in at Kitchener business

Waterloo regional police are investigating a break-in at a business in Kitchener and have released a video and images of a person they are hoping to identify.

In a news release, police said they received a report of a break-in on April 29 at around 9:10 p.m., in the area of Victoria Street North and Bruce Street.

Police said a man used a tool to shatter the front door glass to get inside the business.

The man stole merchandise before fleeing the area, police said.

Police also tweeted out a video that appears to show a man enter a business with a broken glass door behind him.

Our Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team is investigating a break-in at a business on Victoria Street in Kitchener.



Looking to identify the individual in the video.



Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info.



More: https://t.co/Wu2uSCKBny



Occ: 23-117199 (911) pic.twitter.com/OhMRGm2Hkl