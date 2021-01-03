A fire that broke out at a store in Etobicoke Sunday evening is being investigated as suspicious, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to a building on The Queensway, east of Royal York Road, shortly after 9 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, flames were seen inside the business located on the first floor of the building. Toronto Fire said received a call that someone had broken the window of the store and started a fire.
The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked down. A mother and her two children who were residing in a unit above safely made their way out.
Toronto Fire said primary and secondary searches have been conducted, and no injuries are reported.
A suspect fled the scene in a grey SUV last seen southbound on Milton Street, police said.
No suspect description has been released.
A Toronto Fire investigator has been called to the scene. There are road closures in the area while police investigate.
