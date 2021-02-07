Police have released surveillance camera images of a man sought after several small fires were set along the street in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood overnight.

Sometime between 12:10 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called to multiple fires spotted along College Street, between Shaw and Grace streets.

Witnesses said a man set multiple fires in the area before fleeing the scene.

He was last seen wearing a red coat, black and white toque and dark-coloured jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division at 416-808-1400.