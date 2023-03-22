Police search for suspect after hit and run causes 'extensive damage' in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police are investigating after a hit and run crash caused "extensive damage" to two vehicles last week.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Cadboro Bay Road and Eastdowne Road on Friday for a report of a hit and run.

Once there, a driver told police that their car was struck from behind while stopped on Cadboro Bay Road.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the stopped car fled the scene on foot, police were told.

"The fleeing driver, a 29-year-old woman, was later identified by the passenger and owner of the vehicle the suspect had been driving," said Oak Bay police in a release Monday.

Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained significant damage, according to Oak Bay police, and occupants of both cars reported minor injuries, though neither required hospitalization.

Police say the suspect driver has not been located as of Monday, and the crash is still under investigation.