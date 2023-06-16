iHeartRadio

Police search for suspect after reports of an armed bank robbery in Cambridge


Waterloo regional police are looking to identify this man. (WRPS)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for a suspect after an alleged armed bank robbery in the area of Queen Street West and Adam Street in Cambridge on Friday.

According to WRPS, on Friday around 3:45 p.m. a man robbed the bank with a firearm.

Police said a man stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

He is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old and wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Police said no one was injured.

Occ: 23-171679 (909) pic.twitter.com/6x5UNnwqsx

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 16, 2023
