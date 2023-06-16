Police search for suspect after reports of an armed bank robbery in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for a suspect after an alleged armed bank robbery in the area of Queen Street West and Adam Street in Cambridge on Friday.

According to WRPS, on Friday around 3:45 p.m. a man robbed the bank with a firearm.

Police said a man stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

He is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old and wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Police said no one was injured.

Currently on scene in the area of Queen Street West and Adam Street in Cambridge for reports of a bank robbery involving a firearm.



There will be an increased police presence in the area.



More details will be shared when available.



Occ: 23-171679 (909) pic.twitter.com/6x5UNnwqsx