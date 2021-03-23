Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect following reports of gunfire near a Kitchener housing complex early Tuesday morning.

Police tweeted that officers were on scene at 90 Country Hill Dr. after receiving reports of multiple gunshots at around 1:40 a.m.

They asked residents to stay inside their homes during the initial investigation, but later lifted that request.

Police say that they believe this was a targeted incident. No one was injured but property in the area was damaged by gunshots.

Officials say they are looking for person in connection to the shooting. The individual is believed to be male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and last seen running from the area.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are still on scene investigating this morning after reports of multiple shots fired overnight on Country Hill Dr. in Kitchener.



