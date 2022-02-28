Police search for suspect after robbery at Halifax bank
Police in Halifax are searching for a suspect after a bank in the downtown core was robbed Monday afternoon.
The Halifax Regional Police responded to the robbery at the CIBC on Barrington Street around 1:15 p.m.
“A man came into the bank, demanded money from a cashier and fled the area on foot with a quantity of cash. The cashier was not physically injured,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a news release.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He is five-foot-six-inches tall and has a medium build. Police say he was wearing dark clothing and a mask at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident, or video of the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
