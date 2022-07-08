'Obviously very disturbing': Police search for suspect after shooting sends man to hospital in Nanaimo

One man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday night in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police are still searching for the shooter, who reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Several RCMP officers and paramedics converged on a home on Laguna Way in the Lost Lake area of the city shortly after 8 p.m.

A man in his early 30s was treated at the scene outside the house and then taken to hospital, police said Friday.

"There were no other reported injuries and from information gathered to date, this appears to have been an isolated incident," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Gary O’Brien.

A neighbour who spoke with CTV News on Friday said she was in her backyard hot tub when a young woman jumped over her fence.

"She kept crying and shaking," Halina Grzyb said. "She said, 'Please save me – someone pointed a gun to my head.'"

Grzyb said she brought the woman inside her house until the police arrived.

Some residents in the area said they recently installed security cameras on their homes due to suspicious activity at the house where the shooting occurred.

"We were kind so scared because this is a nice, quiet street," Grzyb added. "We knew something suspicious was going on [with] the cars going – moving in and out – and some cars [were] very expensive."

Mounties confirmed Friday that security cameras on neighbouring properties captured a lot of useful information for the investigation.

"This person hasn’t been apprehended yet so we’re looking for the public to help us with this one and hold this person accountable and get them off the street," O'Brien said.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog called the shooting "obviously very disturbing," and added, "clearly we want the perpetrator brought to justice."

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP detachment at 250-754-2345.