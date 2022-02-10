Police search for suspect after stabbing in Halifax sends 16-year-old to hospital
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Halifax Regional Police says a 16-year-old has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in the city.
At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call of a stabbing that happened near the Lions Wave Pool, located at 16 Sussex St.
Police say a 16-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black puffy jacket with a hood and a black face mask.
Police are asking the public to avoid the 400 block of Herring Cove Road while they complete their preliminary investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
