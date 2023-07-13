Police search for suspect after two commercial break-ins in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are hoping to identify an individual in connection to two commercial break-ins in Cambridge on July 1.

Between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., police said a suspect got into two businesses in the areas of Turnbull Court and Jamieson Parkway near Franklin Boulevard.

Police said the suspect damaged glass doors to get in. Once inside, they stole electronics.

In a video posted by police, you can see a suspect appear to break a glass door to enter the building.

Investigators included two photos of the person they’re looking for.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

