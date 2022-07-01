Police search for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Kingston's University District

Police in Kingston, Ont. are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the University District.

The 20-year-old woman was walking to a residence in the area of Brock Street and University Avenue at approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday.

"She was attacked by a male suspect," Kingston Police said in a media release. "The suspect proceeded to sexually assault the female before she was able to scream out, causing the suspect to flee the area."

Two bystanders heard the screams and came to the aid of the woman.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 30 years old, six feet tall with an average size build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing grey cargo pants, a light coloured t-shirt and black boots.

Investigators also want to speak with the two bystanders who assisted the victim.

The two bystanders and any witnesses are asked to contact Det. Const. Stephen Rines at 613-549-4660, ext. 6407 or via e-mail at srines@kpf.ca.