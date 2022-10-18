Police search for suspect following robbery at Dartmouth gas station
Police are searching for a man following a robbery at a gas station in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the robbery at the Needs Fast Fuel located at 543 Portland Street just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a man stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes and fled the area on foot.
The employee was not physically injured, according to police.
The suspect is described as a man in his 50s or 60s, with white facial hair and a medium build. He was wearing a black face mask, a black ball cap with a Halifax Mooseheads logo, a black track jacket with a Halifax Mooseheads logo, black pants, and carrying an Adidas knapsack with white stripes on the side at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
