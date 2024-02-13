Police search for suspect in bear mace incident at Regina school

Regina police are investigating after a male youth sprayed bear mace at a student during a fight at a school on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a school on the 3300 block of 6th Avenue around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a weapons incident involving bear spray, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a male youth entered the school and a fight took place between him and a student in a common area. The youth suspect sprayed bear mace at the student then fled the school.

Numerous students and staff were in the area and were affected by the bear mace, police said.

The school was put into ‘Secure the Building’ mode. School resource officers are investigating and searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.