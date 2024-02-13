Police search for suspect in bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police are investigating after a male youth sprayed bear mace at a student during a fight at a school on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to a school on the 3300 block of 6th Avenue around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a weapons incident involving bear spray, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police said a male youth entered the school and a fight took place between him and a student in a common area. The youth suspect sprayed bear mace at the student then fled the school.
Numerous students and staff were in the area and were affected by the bear mace, police said.
The school was put into ‘Secure the Building’ mode. School resource officers are investigating and searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
City committee endorses remote attendance rules for Calgary councillorsThe ability for elected officials to remotely attend council and committee meetings will be limited if new rule changes are adopted in the coming months.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacherA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.