Police search for suspect in connection to two robberies in Moncton, N.B.
The Codiac Regional RCMP is seeking information from the public that could help with their investigation into robberies that happened at two different businesses in Moncton, N.B.
On Aug. 29 around 1:25 a.m., police say a man entered the Needs Convenience Store on Mountain Road and demanded cash from the teller. Police say the man indicated that he was armed with a weapon but left the scene empty-handed.
Just 20 minutes later at 1:45 a.m., police received a second report of a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store on Morton Avenue. According to police, a man indicated to the teller that he was armed with a weapon and demanded cash. Police say the man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived.
In both incidents, police describe the man as wearing a black Champion hooded sweater, black pants and Under Armour sandals.
Anyone with information about the robberies, or who recognizes the individual, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
