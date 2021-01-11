Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a knife this weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday around 12:35 a.m. at a store on King Street East. Officials say a man went into the store, grabbed some items and then brandished a knife.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man is described as around 40 years old, wearing a black bandana over his face, a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood, blue jeans and black Nike running shoes.

Anyone who was parked in the parking lot or may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.