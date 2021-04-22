Police search for suspect in convenience store robbery

Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store in Kitchener on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the store located in the area of Country Hill Drive and Old Country Drive around 9:50 p.m. According to police, the man was armed with a knife and demanded cash from employees.

There were no physical injuries reported in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man around 5'7" tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.