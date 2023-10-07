Police search for suspect in sexual harassment of 9-year-old boy in Mississauga
Peel police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual offence against a nine-year-old boy at a shopping mall in Mississauga.
Police say the boy was using a washroom at Square One Shopping Mall when the suspect allegedly engaged in conversation with him that was sexual in nature. The victim and suspect were strangers to one another.
The suspect is described as a white man with a “possibly tanned” complexion, standing between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine-inches tall and of average to thin build. He has a full beard, braids and dreadlock-styled hair. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and red Air Force One shoes.
The suspect is wanted for one count of inviting sexual touching.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.
