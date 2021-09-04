Police search for suspect that lifted skirt of 15-year-old girl at Edmonton store

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is searching for information that could help identify a suspect in a sexual assault.

According to police, a man followed a 15-year-old girl into a retail store in the area of Terwillegar Drive and Windermere Boulevard on Aug. 27 around 6 p.m.

EPS says the man approached the girl from behind and lifted her skirt. Police believe the man then fled the store and drove away in a white truck.

A photo of the vehicle police believe the suspect drove away in (Supplied/EPS)

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.