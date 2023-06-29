Police search for suspect who allegedly exposed his genitalia to child at Toronto supermarket

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed his genitals to a child at a supermarket in North York earlier this month.

Police said they responded to an indecent exposure call at the supermarket near Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue just before 7 p.m. on June 13.

A child was inside the store with their family when an unknown man reportedly began following them from aisle to aisle.

Police said the child sat in one of the aisles, and the suspect approached them.

He then allegedly exposed his genitalia to the child. Police said the suspect from the area in an unknown direction.

On Thursday, police released images of the suspect. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black/dark blue zip-up sweater with a white line across the back of the neck, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.