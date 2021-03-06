Canmore RCMP are searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop after authorities discovered a cache of guns and drugs inside another vehicle.

Officials say that at about 3 a.m. on March 6, officers attempted to stop two vehicles travelling together on Highway 1.

The first vehicle stopped for police, but the second, a rented Hyundai SUV, fled the scene.

A subsequent search of the first vehicle uncovered handguns and a quantity of controlled substances.

A short time later, police located the second vehicle abandoned on Seventh Avenue in Canmore. Additional weapons were found inside, but police say the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Officials say the male suspect, described as Middle Eastern, in his late 20s or early 30s and short with a slender build, was later seen on Main Street at 9 a.m.

He was seen again at around 11 a.m. in the residential downtown area.

Police say the suspect was wearing a white hoodie, camouflage pajama pants and white shoes.

They say there is no immediate concern for public safety, but there will be an increased police presence in the community as the suspect is still believed to be in the area.

"There were firearms found in both vehicles, but we are not concerned that he is armed," said Canmore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Curtis Peters. "There has been no violence or anything of that nature."

The first suspect is in custody, but there are no charges against him so far.

Nevertheless, police advise that if anyone sees the suspect, they should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.