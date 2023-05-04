Police search for suspect who held a cell phone under a change room door in Toronto
Police are making a public appeal for information after a shopper said that she spotted a man holding a cell phone under her change room door while she tried on clothes at a west end store.
Police said in a press release that they responded to a call for voyeurism at 6:40 p.m. on April 28. The alleged incident occurred near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street.
Police say the victim was trying on clothes at a clothing store, when she noticed the man holding a cell phone underneath the change room door. The woman allegedly opened the door to confront the man, who fled. The man was seen on the store's surveillance footage.
The man is described as 5’10” with medium build and black hair. He was last seen clean shaven and wearing a black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and carrying a reusable shopping bag.
Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.
