Police search for suspects after multiple daylight break and enters in Gravenhurst
Gravenhurst police are asking the public's help in locating suspects connected to multiple break and enters Thursday.
According to police, three homes in the PineRidge Gate subdivision were victims of break and enters during the day on Thursday.
Police say all homes were empty at the time, with no injuries reported.
#BbrOPP is investigating three daytime break ins today in the PineRidge Gate subdivision in Gravenhurst. Residents were not home at the time. Anyone with home surveillance systems that captured suspicious activity is asked to call police.^sb @Gateway2Muskoka— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 10, 2023
OPP believe they are searching for two suspects who may have been going door-to-door looking for empty homes. One may have been wearing a high-visibility shirt.
Anyone with surveillance footage is asked to contact OPP.
