Police search for suspects following rear-ended carjacking in Markham
Investigators from York Regional Police are searching for suspects following an armed carjacking in Markham.
Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was allegedly driving his Mercedes C-Class sedan when he was struck from behind at a stop sign at the intersection of Rinas Avenue and Beaverbrae Drive.
When the victim exited his car to inspect the damage, a male suspect allegedly exited a vehicle, pointed a knife at the victim and demanded the keys to the sedan. The victim turned over the keys and both vehicles left in tandem, police say.
The victim was not injured during this incident.
The suspect who took the Mercedes sedan is described as a white man between standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black ski mask.
YRP investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police. Anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage in the area at the time of the incident is asked to come forward.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-