Police search for suspects involved in a collision with a stolen vehicle: OPP

Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen vehicle in Brant County.

On Sept. 3, OPP responded to multiple traffic complaints just after 6 p.m. involving a grey Ford Mustang in the town of Paris.

The vehicle crashed and was disabled in the downtown area on Grand River Street.

Two occupants fled from the crashed car and stole a Honda sport-utility vehicle that was stopped at the scene.

The Honda was later located in Norfolk County, where it was destroyed after being set on fire.

The investigation is still ongoing. Several people have come forward with information and images regarding the incident, but police are still asking anyone with details to contact Brant County OPP or Crime Stoppers